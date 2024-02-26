Manhattan DA requests gag order on Trump in hush-money case

Former President Trump speaks to supporters in South Carolina on Feb. 24. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Trump in his New York hush-money case, according to court documents. Why it matters: Bragg is seeking to head off potential attacks by the former president targeting jurors and others involved with the case that's scheduled to go to trial on March 25.

The case is the first of Trump's four criminal cases scheduled to go to trial while he is on track to become the GOP presidential nominee.

The case centers on a 2016 hush-money payment Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

Driving the news: Trump "has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers and court staff," the filing stated.

The request cited Trump's rhetoric on social media and during speeches, rallies and other public statements about "individuals that he considers to be adversaries" in cases across jurisdictions.

Threat level: Trump's extrajudicial statements could intimidate witnesses, interfere with the judge's impartiality, and lead to harassment from his followers, the court filing said.

Targeting court staff and personnel could also create an imminent threat "by distracting personnel, diverting government resources and delaying the administration of justice," the document said.

Flashback: Justice Juan Merchan previously issued a protective order limiting the evidence that Trump could share publicly in the hush-money case. He is also barred from posting on social media about the case without the court's approval.

Trump has also been placed under gag orders in his New York civil fraud trial and the federal 2020 election subversion case.

Go deeper: Trump's New York hush money trial will begin March 25, judge says

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details from the court filing.