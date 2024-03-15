Judge delays Trump New York hush money trial

Former President Trump leaves a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 9 in Rome, Georgia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The judge overseeing former President Trump's New York criminal trial delayed the trial by at least 30 days from Friday, according to a court filing. Why it matters: The trial, poised to be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, will now begin in at least mid-April. The case was originally scheduled to begin March 25.

Driving the news: "There are significant questions of fact which this Court must resolve before it may rule on Defendant's motion," Judge Juan Merchan wrote in the Friday filing.

The big picture: The delay comes after the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday said that it supported a 30-day delay in the case, following the production of tens of thousands of new records.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg wrote that he supports a delay "in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials."

Trump's legal team requested a delay of at least 90 days.

The New York judge set a hearing for March 25 on the discovery and timing of the case.

State of play: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the New York criminal trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The former president and presumptive GOP nominee's legal team has repeatedly tried to delay his numerous cases until after the presidential election.

