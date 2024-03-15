Judge delays Trump New York hush money trial
The judge overseeing former President Trump's New York criminal trial delayed the trial by at least 30 days from Friday, according to a court filing.
Why it matters: The trial, poised to be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial, will now begin in at least mid-April. The case was originally scheduled to begin March 25.
Driving the news: "There are significant questions of fact which this Court must resolve before it may rule on Defendant's motion," Judge Juan Merchan wrote in the Friday filing.
The big picture: The delay comes after the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Thursday said that it supported a 30-day delay in the case, following the production of tens of thousands of new records.
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg wrote that he supports a delay "in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials."
- Trump's legal team requested a delay of at least 90 days.
- The New York judge set a hearing for March 25 on the discovery and timing of the case.
State of play: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the New York criminal trial.
- Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- The former president and presumptive GOP nominee's legal team has repeatedly tried to delay his numerous cases until after the presidential election.
Go deeper: Trump trials timeline: Jan. 6, Georgia and docs cases all in limbo