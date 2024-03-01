Florida judge considers timing of Trump classified docs case, does not issue ruling

Former President Trump speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 24. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

A Florida judge weighed the timing of former President Trump's classified documents case during a hearing on Friday, but did not set a new trial start date from the bench. Why it matters: Trump's legal team has repeatedly tried to delay proceedings concerning his four criminal indictments until after the election, with the hope that a November win could derail the cases.

Only the New York case involving hush money paid to an adult film actress — arguably the weakest against him — looks definitively on track to wrap before the election.

The big picture: Prosecutors and Trump's team have sparred over the timing of the classified documents case, and on Thursday both parties filed briefs making their case for their preferred start date.

Special counsel Jack Smith requested July 8.

Trump's team argued that the trial should be postponed until after the 2024 election, but proposed Aug. 12 as an alternative.

Trump attended the hearing over the timing of the case.

Between the lines: Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had indicated before the Friday hearing that she may allow "reasonable adjustments" to the current timing of the classified documents case, which is scheduled to begin May 20.

The 2020 election cases in Georgia and D.C. are currently on ice.

Trump co-defendants arguing Fulton County DA Fani Willis should be disqualified over an alleged financial and ethical conflict of interest, which a judge is expected to rule on soon, carries great potential impact on the case's future. Willis has denied the allegations.

The Supreme Court separately agreed this week to take up Trump's immunity claims in the federal 2020 election case, with arguments slated for late April.

The high court's decision to take up the case, whose trial was scheduled to begin in early March, will further delay proceedings.

