Jack Smith seeks July 8 trial start date in Trump classified documents case

Special counsel Jack Smith in a filing on Thursday requested a July 8 trial start date in the federal criminal case over former President Trump's handling of classified documents.
Why it matters: Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, has leveraged delay tactics across the four criminal indictments he is facing, while publicly casting himself as a victim, in an effort to push proceedings past the election.
Smith's filing comes before the judge overseeing the case is set to hold a hearing Friday on issues includingthe trial schedule, which is currently slated to begin in May.
The other side: Trump's team in a separate filing on Thursday requested that the trial be postponed until after the 2024 election, but proposed an Aug. 12 start date as an alternative.
"As the leading candidate in the 2024 election, President Trump strongly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution," his attorneys wrote.