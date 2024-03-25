Trump arrives for key hearing in New York hush money case

Former President Trump speaks at the Trump International Golf Club on March 24 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived Monday at a Manhattan courthouse for a key hearing in his New York hush money case. Why it matters: Judge Juan Merchan may determine whether to keep April 15 as the trial's tentative start date or push the proceeding back further. It's expected to be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the case, which stems from a 2016 payment he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Driving the news: The trial, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, was delayed earlier this month until mid-April after federal prosecutors produced more than 100,000 documents that could be related to the case.

Federal prosecutors turned over the documents after an investigation into Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer.

Trump, who has repeatedly sought to delay his legal troubles for as long as possible, has requested that his New York criminal trial be delayed at least 90 days or dismissed completely.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week urged Merchan to not delay the case any further, calling Trump's request a "strategic delay."

Zoom out: Also on Monday, Trump faces a crucial deadline to post an appeal bond in his New York civil fraud case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the suit, could begin the process of seizing Trump's assets on Monday if he fails to secure and post the bond.

Go deeper: Trump trials timeline: Jan. 6, Georgia and docs cases all in limbo

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.