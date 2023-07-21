Michael Cohen settles lawsuit with Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees

Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse on March 15. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Cohen settled a lawsuit Friday with the Trump Organization over claims that the business owed him over $1 million in unpaid legal fees, New York State court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: The details of the agreement are not public, but it comes just before the 2019 lawsuit was set to go to trial on Monday in New York state court.

Catch up quick: Cohen's lawsuit alleged that he had entered an agreement with the Trump Organization in 2017 that it would pay for his representation and defense for various investigations.

But Cohen said that the business stopped footing his legal expenses after he started cooperating in investigations into the former president and the Trump Organization's business practices.

The Trump Organization disputed Cohen's claims and said that it had paid all the expenses it agreed to pay.

Zoom out: Earlier this year, Cohen testified before a grand jury investigating Trump's alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison related in part to the payment to Daniels.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details and context.