Manhattan DA urges judge to not further delay Trump hush money trial

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Thursday that the recent production of tens of thousands of new records in former President Trump's hush money case should not result in any additional delays in the trial. Why it matters: The Manhattan DA's office wrote in the filing that Trump's request for a delay in the case is a "red herring" and "strategic delay."

The former president's legal team has employed delay tactics to try to push off his numerous legal cases for as long as possible.

State of play: The filing comes a week after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office said that it supported a delay in the case because of the production of the new records.

The case was initially set to begin on March 25, but was delayed last week until mid-April.

What they're saying: The Manhattan DA's office said Thursday that the new trial start date provides "a more than reasonable amount of time for defendant to review the information provided."

"The people now have good reason to believe that this production contains only limited materials relevant to the subject matter of this case and that have not previously been disclosed to defendant," the office said in the filing.

The office wrote the "overwhelming majority" of the records are "entirely immaterial, duplicative or substantially duplicative."

Zoom in: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the New York criminal trial. He has denied wrongdoing in the case and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump's legal team has accused the Manhattan district attorney's office of discovery violations and intentionally withholding evidence in the hush money case.

