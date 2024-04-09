Judge rejects latest Trump attempt to delay New York criminal trial

Former President Trump speaks at a rally on April 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A New York appeals court on Tuesday rejected another request by former President Trump to delay his hush money criminal trial. Why it matters: It's the second time in less than 24 hours that an appeals court has rejected an 11th-hour attempt by the former president to delay his criminal trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial on Monday.

Driving the news: Trump's lawyers sought the delay to allow a panel of appellate court judges to hear arguments on his gag order, which the former president's team argues violates his free speech rights.

"The First Amendment harms arising from this gag order right now are irreparable," Trump lawyer Emil Bove said at the Tuesday hearing, per the Associated Press.

Steven Wu, the appellate chief for the Manhattan DA's office, said that the gag order is warranted because there is "public interest in protecting the integrity of the trial."

"This is not political debate. These are insults," Wu said, per AP.

State of play: Juan M. Merchan, the judge overseeing the case, issued a partial gag order over Trump late last month barring him from commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, has frequently sought to delay proceedings in his four criminal indictments until after the election.

An appeals court on Monday also denied a separate bid to delay the trial, with Trump's legal team arguing that it should be postponed to find a new venue outside of Manhattan.

What to watch: Trump's pair of court losses this week paves the way for his New York criminal trial to begin as planned on Monday.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the case.

Go deeper: Trump's trio of court losses

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.