Read: Judge releases jury questionnaire in Trump hush money trial

Former President Trump in New York City last month. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The judge overseeing former President Trump's hush money trial released on Monday a questionnaire that he plans to use to oversee jury selection in the New York case. The big picture: State Judge Juan Merchan outlined in a letter the 42 questions he'll use to select 12 jurors, after an appeals court earlier rejected Trump's latest attempt to delay the trial that's scheduled to start with jury selection on April 15.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in the case, which stems from a 2016 payment he's accused of making to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Zoom in: The questions potential jurors will be asked range from whether they're a member of an extremist movement such as QAnon or the Proud Boys to whether they have any feelings or opinions about how the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is being treated in the case.

Read: Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan's letter in full (juror questionnaire starts on page 11), via DocumentCloud:

