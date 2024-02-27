Biden hits at Trump over age concerns: "He's about as old as I am"

What he's saying: "You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am," Biden said.
"But he can't remember his wife's name," Biden added — an apparent reference to claims Trump mistakenly called Melania Trump "Mercedes" at Saturday's CPAC event — though some said he was referring to his former White House director of strategic communications and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp, who dismissed the speculation as "fake news."
Biden said it's "about how old your ideas are," adding: "This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50 to 60 years, they've been solid American positions."
The big picture: Biden discussed a range of subjects during his unscheduled appearance on the show, including announcing that Israel has agreed to halt its Gaza offensive during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as officials work on a deal to free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.