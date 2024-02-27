Biden hits at Trump over age concerns: "He's about as old as I am"

What he's saying: "You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am," Biden said.

"But he can't remember his wife's name," Biden added — an apparent reference to claims Trump mistakenly called Melania Trump "Mercedes" at Saturday's CPAC event — though some said he was referring to his former White House director of strategic communications and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp, who dismissed the speculation as "fake news."

Biden said it's "about how old your ideas are," adding: "This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50 to 60 years, they've been solid American positions."

The big picture: Biden discussed a range of subjects during his unscheduled appearance on the show, including announcing that Israel has agreed to halt its Gaza offensive during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as officials work on a deal to free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.

Meyers also asked Biden about a conspiracy theory circulating among some conservatives about a "covert government effort" for Taylor Swift to help him win the 2024 presidential election.

"Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?" Meyers asked.

"Where are you getting this information, it's classified," joked Biden, noting that Swift endorsed him for president in 2020.

Flashback: NBC shared a post to X ahead of the broadcast noting Biden last appeared on "Late Night" some 10 years ago, when he was vice president:

The other side: Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung in an emailed statement early Monday called Biden "such a disaster that he makes Jimmy Carter look like an effective president."

Cheung added: "He can barely put two coherent sentences together and shuffles around like a short-circuited Roomba, often falling on his ass in front of the world."

