Trump credits himself for abortion ruling
Former President Donald Trump on Friday gave himself credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.
Driving the news: Trump said in a statement that Friday's decision, as well as other recent Supreme Court rulings, were a result of his nominating three conservative justices to the high court.
- Trump nominated Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — all three of which voted in support of overturning Roe.
What he's saying: "Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court," Trump said.
Go deeper: Dashboard: The latest on Roe v. Wade and abortion