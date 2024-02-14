Poll: A third of Republicans buy into Taylor Swift election conspiracy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From left to right, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Roughly a third of Republicans believe in a "covert government effort" for Taylor Swift to help President Biden win the 2024 presidential race, new polling reveals. Why it matters: The conspiracy theory is one of many that Republicans embrace about nefarious "covert government efforts" related to anything from elections to criminal indictments against former President Trump.

By the numbers: While nearly three-quarters of adults do not believe that a "covert government effort" exists, 18% do, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

Among the 18% of believers include 32% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 6% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, the 73% of nonbelievers comprise 89% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 57% of Republicans.

Catch up quick: The legendary pop star Swift has been at the forefront of right-wing conspiracy theories in recent weeks.

Among the most extreme conspiracies about Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce — who recently clinched a Super Bowl victory — is that their relationship is a deep state psy-op orchestrated by the NFL and Democrats to work in President Biden's favor.

Zoom out: Other recent polls reflect similar sentiments from Republicans in regard to other conspiracy theories, including those surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A quarter of Americans believe that the FBI instigated the Jan. 6 attack — including 34% of Republicans — a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found.

Go deeper: "Stick to singing": MAGA backlash against Taylor Swift gets ugly

Methodology: The poll surveyed 902 U.S. adults between Feb. 8-12, 2024, and has a margin of error of ±4.1 percentage points.