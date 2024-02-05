Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at in Los Angeles, California, on sunday. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift made Grammys history when she won album of the year for "Midnights" on Sunday.

The big picture: "Mind blown, thank you so much," the singer said onstage after winning the category for a record fourth time. Swift announced earlier after "Midnights" won the best pop vocal Grammy album that her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was due out on April 19.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Taylor Swift.