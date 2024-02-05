Updated 31 mins ago - Business
Taylor Swift wins record fourth album of the year Grammy
Taylor Swift made Grammys history when she won album of the year for "Midnights" on Sunday.
The big picture: "Mind blown, thank you so much," the singer said onstage after winning the category for a record fourth time. Swift announced earlier after "Midnights" won the best pop vocal Grammy album that her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was due out on April 19.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Taylor Swift.