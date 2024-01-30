"Stick to singing": MAGA backlash against Taylor Swift gets ugly

Taylor Swift walks off the field following the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Conservative media personalities are raging over a new enemy and onetime Biden endorser whose power has never been more undeniable: Taylor Swift.

Why it matters: The teams behind the two 2024 presidential frontrunners are zeroing in on a pop mega-star with a feverish fan base that actually does heed her calls to go out and vote.

Swift has not yet endorsed anyone in the 2024 presidential race.

The New York Times reported Monday that Biden's campaign is courting her for a 2020 repeat, even jokingly considering the president appear at an Eras tour stop.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reported that Trump allies are closely watching for Swift's move.

Between the lines: Swift has countless young, passionate fans who not only are willing to spend big money to support her — but also are highly active online.

Former President Trump and Biden will be vying for the youth vote as that bloc's enthusiasm for either candidate is plummeting.

MAGA acolytes ranging from ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to Trump lawyer Alina Habba to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro are publicly fuming over the singer, asserting she needs to "stay out of politics" or implying she's not what America needs.

Among the most extreme conspiracy theories surrounding Swift and her boyfriend, Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, is that their relationship is a deep state psy-op orchestrated by the NFL and Democrats to work in President Biden's favor.

Kelce has already been loathed by conservatives for partnering with Pfizer for a pro-COVID vaccine campaign.

What they're saying: Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren said during a broadcast Monday that Swift should skip endorsements altogether and "stick to her singing," The Daily Beast reported.

Meanwhile, former ESPN host Charly Arnolt reportedly told Fox's Martha MacCallum that she hoped the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl because he's "had enough of Taylor Swift." Arnolt then went on ragging about Swift but acknowledged her political influence as "scary."

Flashback: Swift previously caught heat after she did not publicly endorse a candidate during the 2016 election — and for her silence on other political issues.

She has been much more vocal on her political leanings, including endorsing two Tennessee Democrats during the 2018 midterms and driving voter registration by simply posting.

She's also expressed regret for staying quiet on Trump in 2016.

