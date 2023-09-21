Taylor Swift snags 35,000 new registered voters

A Taylor Swift Instagram post drove record-breaking web traffic to Vote.org this week and helped the site register more than 35,000 new voters.

Why it matters: It's another example of the pop star's outsized influence on American life, first boosting the economy and now the voter base.

"Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes — a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of," Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a statement. (13 is Swift's famously lucky number.)

By the numbers: 35,252 people newly registered to vote on Tuesday — a 23% jump from last year's National Voter Registration Day, and the largest since the 2020 general election year, according to Vote.org.

There was a 115% increase in 18-year-olds registering compared to last year.

157,041 eligible voters visited the site.

Between the lines: Swift's push comes as the nonpartisan nonprofit launches a campaign to register 8 million voters before Election Day 2024.

They aim to target young people via efforts on college campuses, with social media influencers and other tactics, according to a press release.

What she's saying: "I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently," Swift wrote in a message on her Instagram story on Tuesday, linking to Vote.org's site.