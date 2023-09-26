Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears game on Sept. 24. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has seen sales of his merchandise shoot up nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attended Sunday's Chiefs game.

Why it matters: Swift has enough star power to give the NFL — already the most-watched sports league in the country — a major boost.

Stubhub ticket sales for the Chiefs home games increased threefold and Kelce has more than 325,000 new Instagram followers.

Swift's mega tour across the U.S. this year boosted the economy as fans traveled, booked lodging, and prepared for the concerts.

Driving the news: "On Sunday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," sports merchandising giant Fanatics told Axios in a statement.

The Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday was the most-watched NFL on any network last week. It was also the most-watched game among women aged 12-49, according to Front Office Sports.

The big picture: In a 24-hour window after Swift's appearance at the game, Stubhub said ticket sales for Chiefs home games increased threefold compared to the days prior.

Kelce's surge in popularity has extended to his social media follower count. He gained about 325,000 new Instagram followers over the past week.

That's more than he gained after winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, Front Office Sports reported Monday.

Zoom out: The NFL has jumped on the internet hype bandwagon, changing its bio description on X, formerly known as Twitter, to "NFL (Taylor's Version)."