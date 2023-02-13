Chiefs win Super Bowl, 38-35

The Kansas City Chiefs are world champs yet again, beating the Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday night in the third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Game recap: Philadelphia took a 10-point lead into the locker room on the strength of a Jalen Hurts masterclass, as the MVP runner-up rushed for two scores and threw for another just in the first half.

Then, it was Patrick Mahomes' turn to prove why he was the MVP, and he did not disappoint, engineering a near-perfect second half by scoring on all four drives and helping set up the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

Mahomes' heroics (21/27, 182 yards, 3 TD; 44 rush yards) earned him his second Super Bowl MVP.

Wild stat: Teams leading by double digits at halftime of the Super Bowl had been 26-1 before Sunday. Now, they're 26-2.

The big picture: Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with multiple championships and multiple MVPs in his first six seasons.