2 hours ago - Sports
Chiefs win Super Bowl, 38-35
The Kansas City Chiefs are world champs yet again, beating the Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday night in the third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever.
Game recap: Philadelphia took a 10-point lead into the locker room on the strength of a Jalen Hurts masterclass, as the MVP runner-up rushed for two scores and threw for another just in the first half.
- Then, it was Patrick Mahomes' turn to prove why he was the MVP, and he did not disappoint, engineering a near-perfect second half by scoring on all four drives and helping set up the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
- Mahomes' heroics (21/27, 182 yards, 3 TD; 44 rush yards) earned him his second Super Bowl MVP.
Wild stat: Teams leading by double digits at halftime of the Super Bowl had been 26-1 before Sunday. Now, they're 26-2.
The big picture: Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with multiple championships and multiple MVPs in his first six seasons.