Brothers face off in Super Bowl first

Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce will make history Sunday night when they become the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl matchup.

Driving the news: Travis Kelce, 33, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. His brother Jason, 35, plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What they're saying: The Kelces, who have each amassed distinguished pro careers, have been effusive in their enduring affection for their hometown.

"Every single thing that I do is for this city," Travis Kelce said in 2018, upon induction into the Cleveland Heights High School hall of fame.

Data: ProFootballReference.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of note: Cleveland Heights High School has been lit up all week "like a tabernacle at Christmas," the Kansas City Star reports, with red on one side to represent the Chiefs and green on the other for the Eagles.

Zoom out: The Kelce brothers aren't the only Ohio natives taking the field Sunday.

By the numbers: Only Mississippi (8) has more home-grown talent in the 2023 Super Bowl than Ohio, Georgia and Texas (7).