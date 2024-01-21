Nikki Haley again questions Trump's mental fitness

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday that former President Trump is "just not at the same level" of mental fitness as he was while president in 2016.

Why it matters: The former UN ambassador has repeatedly questioned the mental fitness of both 77-year-old Trump and 81-year-old President Biden. Just yesterday, Haley called out Trump for confusing her with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

What she's saying: "Don't be surprised if you have someone that's 80 in office, their mental stability is gonna continue to decline," Haley said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"Are we really gonna go into a situation where we have wars around the world and we're trying to prevent war, and we're gonna have someone who we can or can't be sure that they're gonna get confused?" she added.

Catch up quick: Haley also raised questions about Trump's mental competency at an event on Saturday.

"Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas that are gonna be president in their 80s? And that's not ageism that I'm saying here — we see that Biden has changed so much over two years," she said.

"When you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this," she added.

Background: Trump incorrectly claimed at a rally on Friday that Haley was in charge of the Jan. 6 security response at the Capitol, appearing to confuse her with Pelosi.

"By the way, they never reported the crowd on Jan. 6. Nikki Haley ... do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it," Trump said.

"All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people," he said.

Worth noting: If either were re-elected, Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term, while Trump would be 82.

