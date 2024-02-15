Trump says he purposefully mixes up politicians' names

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks during a rally in South Carolina on Feb. 14. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Wednesday at a campaign rally that his recent mix-up of other politicians' names was intentional. Why it matters: Trump, like President Biden, has faced scrutiny about his age and mental acuity, especially among Democrats who seized on the gaffes as another reason he's unfit for a second term.

Context: In a speech last month, Trump switched the names of his GOP primary opponent, Nikki Haley, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Biden's campaign seized on the moment by sharing it on social media, and in a campaign ad.

He's mixed up Biden and former President Obama at least seven times in recent months, per Forbes. He said he does so "sarcastically," and referred to a conspiracy theory that Obama is highly influencing the White House.

In October, the former president also confused Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the president of Turkey.

The other side: Age and mental acuity are a significant concern for many voters when it comes to a second term for Biden.

Adding to the woes, special counsel Robert Hur wrote in a report last week that Biden's memory "appeared to have significant limitations."

special counsel Robert Hur wrote in a report last week that Biden's memory "appeared to have significant limitations." "I'm well meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden said last week in defense of the assertions in the report.

House Republicans are planning long-term hearings and possibly subpoenas related to Biden's mental state.

Zoom out: Voters are more concerned with Biden's age than Trump's.

Voters are more concerned over whether Trump is "corrupt, criminal, crooked," according to an AP-NORC poll from August 2023 .

Biden is already the oldest sitting president. He would be 86 and Trump would be 86 and 82, respectively, at the end of a second term.

