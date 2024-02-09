"My memory is fine": Angry Biden fires back after special counsel report

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden fired back forcefully during remarks on Thursday against assertions made by a special counsel over his mental acuity and handling of classified documents.

Why it matters: Biden's surprise remarks came hours after Hur released a report saying he would not pursue charges over the president's handling of classified documents.

"I've been president and I put this country back on its feet, I don't need his recommendation," Biden said, referring to Special Counsel Robert Hur.

"I'm well meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden said in response to a question from a reporter.

Republicans, including former President Trump, seized on the report and argued that it is an example of the "two-tiered" system of justice.

Zoom in: Hur described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

"My memory is fine," Biden told reporters on Thursday.

The report said that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

Biden said he took responsibility for "not having seen exactly" what his staff was doing when they were handling the classified documents.

"Things that appeared in my garage, things that came out of my home, things that were moved, were moved not by me, but my staff."

Zoom out: The president also grew emotional when discussing a line in Hur's report that said Biden did not remember when his son Beau died.

"There's even reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?"

"Frankly when I was asked the question I thought to myself it wasn't any of their damn business."

The bottom line: Biden mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt as he answered a question about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, which borders Egypt.

"I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate," Biden said.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is president of Mexico.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is president of Egypt.

Go deeper: Special counsel report sends shockwaves through Congress

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.