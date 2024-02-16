Judge orders $364M penalty in Trump's N.Y. civil fraud trial

Former President Trump during a primary night rally on Jan. 23 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Friday that former President Trump, his companies and fellow defendants must pay $364 million in the civil fraud trial over his business practices. Why it matters: The ruling deals a massive financial blow to the GOP presidential frontrunner after he was recently ordered to pay $83.3 million in a separate trial.

Trump was also barred him from running a business as an officer or director of a corporation in New York for three years.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a $370 million penalty from Trump for allegedly committing decades of financial fraud.

Engoron found Trump liable for financial fraud in September, so the trial was to determine what penalties the former president and his business empire would face.

In addition to the steep fine, James wanted to bar Trump and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — who are also named in the lawsuit — from being able to do business in New York ever again.

Zoom in: Trump, who lost a bid for a mistrial in the case, acknowledged during his testimony that he had some input on the financial statements at the center of the lawsuit.

James alleged that Trump and his business associates inflated his net worth by billions for more than a decade.

The judge imposed a gag order after the former president attacked a law clerk in a post on his Truth Social account. Trump was fined twice, totaling $15,000, for violations of that gag order.

State of play: The New York civil fraud trial is just one of several cases that Trump is facing as he seeks to clinch the Republican presidential nomination.

In frequent, voluntary visits to the trial, he made the proceedings central to his pitch to Republican voters, capitalizing on the media attention to cast himself as the victim of politically motivated prosecutors.

The penalty imposed Friday comes after Trump was ordered in a separate trial to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him of sexual assault.

