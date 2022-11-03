Former President Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on Oct. 22 in Robstown, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A judge on Thursday sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in her bid for an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's preparation of financial statements amid pending review of a civil lawsuit.

Driving the news: James last month urged a judge to block Trump from moving his business assets to a new holding company amid review of a civil lawsuit accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud.

The big picture: James, a Democrat, in September filed the suit alleging that the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars," and referred them to federal prosecutors and the IRS for criminal investigation.

The attorney general’s office in October had sought an independent party to monitor "any new financial disclosures made to banks and insurers to ensure they are not fraudulent" from Trump and the organization, she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Trump has denied the allegations, calling them a "witch hunt."

Between the lines: Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Florida against James, alleging she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.

Trump in the 41-page lawsuit sought to prevent the attorney general from securing records from a trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.

A spokesperson from the New York attorney general's office noted in statement that Trump's two previous attempts to stop its investigation efforts were rejected.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.