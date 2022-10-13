The New York Attorney General’s Office has asked a judge to stop former President Trump from moving his business assets to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit.

Why it matters: Letitia James' office alleged Thursday that Trump's business hasn't guaranteed it will not move assets out of state to "evade legal accountability."

State of play: The civil lawsuit accuses Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud.

James' office said the Trump Organization registered a new entity called “Trump Organization II LLC" on Sept. 21, 2022 — the same day that James filed the lawsuit.

What she's saying: “Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility,” James said in a statement Thursday. “Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules.”

“We will not allow Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to continue this fraud or evade accountability,” James said on Twitter. “No one is above the law."

Zoom in: The attorney general’s office also asked Thursday for an independent party to monitor “any new financial disclosures made to banks and insurers to ensure they are not fraudulent" from Trump and the organization, James said on Twitter.

The office said it has also requested permission to serve former President Trump and Eric Trump through electronic means as “both defendants and their counsels have refused to accept service of the complaints for almost a month."

The big picture: James’ lawsuit includes multiple allegations of fraud against Trump, saying the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars."

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and the Trump Organization created over 200 "false and misleading valuations of assets on his annual Statements of Financial Condition to defraud financial institutions” from 2011 to 2021, according to her office.

James is seeking to ban Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — who are all named in the lawsuit — from serving as an officer or directors of a business register in New York state.

Editor's note: This headline and story have been updated with additional information.