The Department of Justice (DOJ) building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Tuesday said President Trump's appeal for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the ongoing Mar-a-Lago probe should be denied.

Driving the news: Justice Clarence Thomas, who is assigned to oversee emergency requests in the 11th Circuit, had requested the DOJ respond to Trump's petition by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 11.

Catch up quick: Trump's legal team asked in a filing to the Supreme Court that the special master be allowed to review near 100 documents marked as classified that were found at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president's legal team said the 11th Circuit — which granted the DOJ's request to resume reviewing classified documents — lacked judicial authority to stay the special master's order.

Trump's team asked the Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling. What they're saying: In the response, which dropped Tuesday afternoon, the DOJ said the Supreme Court should reject Trump's request to intervene in the legal saga over the classified documents over the classified documents. "Indeed, because applicant has no plausible claims of ownership of or privilege in the documents bearing classification markings ... he will suffer no harm at all from a temporary stay of the special master’s review of those materials while the government’s appeal proceeds." "And applicant further undermined any claim that he is suffering irreparable injury from the stay by opposing the government’s motion to expedite the underlying appeal and urging that oral argument be deferred."

