Trump asks Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago classified docs probe
Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling to allow the Department of Justice to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, per a filing.
Why it matters: Tuesday's emergency request by Trump's legal team marks an escalation in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.
Driving the news: Trump's legal team in the Tuesday filing asks that the special master be allowed to review the roughly 100 documents marked as classified that were found at Mar-a-Lago during the August search.
- The former president's legal team argues that the 11th Circuit lacked the judicial authority to stay the special master order "authorizing the review of seized documents bearing classification markings."
- "The eleventh circuit granted a stay of the special master order, effectively compromising the integrity of the well-established policy against piecemeal appellate review and ignoring the District Court's broad discretion without justification," per the filing.
- "This unwarranted stay should be vacated as it impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the special master."
The big picture: The filing comes after an appeals court panel sided with the DOJ last month and said that it could continue its investigation into the classified documents.
