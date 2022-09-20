Trump files response to DOJ request to block parts of judge’s ruling on seized docs

Former President Trump on Tuesday filed a response to the Department of Justice's attempt to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that paused its review of documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: Trump's legal team in the 40-page filing argued that the Department of Justice has not successfully proven that the documents "it claims are classified are, in fact, classified and their segregation is inviolable."

Trump's team argues that documents with classification markers "does not necessarily negate privilege claims," including Trump's handwritten notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.