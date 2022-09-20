21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump files response to DOJ request to block parts of judge’s ruling on seized docs
Former President Trump on Tuesday filed a response to the Department of Justice's attempt to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that paused its review of documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.
Driving the news: Trump's legal team in the 40-page filing argued that the Department of Justice has not successfully proven that the documents "it claims are classified are, in fact, classified and their segregation is inviolable."
- Trump's team argues that documents with classification markers "does not necessarily negate privilege claims," including Trump's handwritten notes.
