A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to resume reviewing classified documents that the FBI seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for its ongoing criminal investigation.

The big picture: The ruling is a win for the Department of Justice after a federal judge temporarily blocked investigators from examining Trump's storage of the sensitive government records, which the DOJ argued would hinder its investigation.

Details: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said in its ruling granting a partial stay that Trump "has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents."

"Nor has he established that the current administration has waived that requirement for these documents," wrote the Trump-appointed Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher and the Obama-appointed Judge Robin Rosenbaum.

The judges noted that Trump suggested he may have declassified documents while he was president, but there's no record of that and he didn't provide any evidence to prove that before the special master.

The other side: Trump's legal team had argued in a filing Tuesday that the Department of Justice had not successfully proven that the documents "it claims are classified are, in fact, classified and their segregation is inviolable."

A day before that, Trump's team had opposed a request by the special master reviewing the documents to make disclosures about the declassification of documents found at his Florida residence.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

