Trump opposes immediately sharing declassification details in Mar-a-Largo case

Former President Trump's legal team on Monday night opposed a request by the special master reviewing the FBI's search of Mar-a-Largo to make disclosures about the declassification of documents found at his Florida residence.

Driving the news: Attorneys for Trump in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie cited a draft plan that they said "requires that the Plaintiff disclose specific information regarding declassification to the Court and to the Government."

The "time and place" for such declarations "would be in connection with a Rule 41 motion that specifically alleges declassification as a component of its argument for return of property," wrote the lawyers, in reference to a court filing seeking the return of property seized in an unlawful search.

"Otherwise, the Special Master process will have forced the Plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court's order," they said.

Why it matters: The statement on a potential indictment is notable as it indicates that Trump accepts that he or his aides may face criminal charges, the Washington Post notes.

The big picture: Judge Aileen Cannon last week ordered the special master review and rejected the Justice Department's request to exclude classified documents from Dearie's examination, which is due to be completed at the end of November.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Trump mishandled White House records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has said publicly that he "declassified" the documents before leaving office, which the DOJ has disputed in court filings.

