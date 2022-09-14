Judge unseals new portions of redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

A federal judge on Tuesday unsealed new portions of the affidavit related to the Mar-a-Lago search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Driving the news: The newly released affidavit shows that the Department of Justice sought "any and all surveillance records, videos, images, photographs ... from internal cameras" at Mar-a-Lago from Jan. 10 to June 24.

The affidavit also shows that the FBI subpoenaed for the security footage after Trump produced 15 boxes of material requested by the National Archives and Records Administration.

"On July 6, 2022, in response to this subpoena, representatives of the Trump Organization provided a hard drive to FBI agents," the affidavit also says.

State of play: Separately on Tuesday, the DOJ again urged Judge Aileen Cannon to stay a portion of her ruling.

"The government and the public unquestionably have an interest in the timely enforcement of criminal laws, particularly those involving the protection of highly sensitive information, and especially where, as here, there may have been efforts to obstruct its investigation," the DOJ wrote.

The big picture: A judge last month unsealed certain documents related to the search warrant that showed that the FBI removed 11 sets of classified information from the Trump property, including some marked as "top secret."

