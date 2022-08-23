Judge asks Trump to clarify what he wants from Mar-a-Lago lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida has asked former President Trump to clarify what precisely he's seeking after he filed a lawsuit aimed at limiting the Justice Department's review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: The brief order from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, asks Trump to answer by Friday questions including why the court has jurisdiction over the dispute and what "precise relief" he seeks.

Cannon's questions appear to align with criticism from some legal observers who say the suit is convoluted and fails to ask substantial legal questions, Politico notes.

The big picture: Trump filed the lawsuit Monday to seek the appointment of a special master who would review the materials seized during the FBI's search, which revealed that Trump had taken classified material from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

He also asked the federal court to bar the FBI from examining the documents until a special master is appointed, citing Fourth Amendment rights.

A special master, usually a third party like a retired judge, would review the material and determine whether it is protected by attorney-client privilege or other legal doctrines.

