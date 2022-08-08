Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI

Former President Trump in a statement Monday said his Mar-a-Lago resort has been raided by FBI agents.

Why it matters: The former president, who is in New York City, according to a source with knowledge of his location, is tied up in several legal matters. Among them, the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

What he's saying: "These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home ... is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in his statement.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump continued.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024."

The former president added, "They even broke into my safe!"

Driving the news: Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios' Jonathan Swan it was their understanding that the raid was related to documents Trump took from the White House that may have been classified.

Between the lines: The FBI cannot execute a search warrant without approval from a federal judge. That means the Justice Department — which is engaged in multiple investigations into Trump and his allies — has probable cause that a crime was committed and that evidence exists at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is also under federal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in addition to various criminal and civil investigations at the state level.

Federal prosecutors reportedly began a grand jury investigation in May into the alleged mishandling of classified documents that wound up at Mar-a-Lago.

The DOJ probe of Jan. 6, in which hundreds of Capitol rioters have been charged and prosecuted, has also expanded in recent months to include schemes to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the attack.

Background: Trump has not yet announced whether he plans to run for president in 2024.

Representatives for the Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment on the raid.

The bottom line: "Taken together, this is one of the most significant, sensitive, and politically explosive actions the US Justice Department and FBI has ever taken — one of a tiny handful of times it's ever investigated a president," tweeted journalist and historian Garrett Graff.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.