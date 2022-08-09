House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday the House would investigate the Department of Justice if Republicans took the majority.

Why it matters: McCarthy's pledge was the crescendo to widespread Republican condemnations of the DOJ after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

It comes as Republicans are preparing a litany of probes into everything from Hunter Biden to the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

What they're saying: "I've seen enough," McCarthy said in a statement, asserting the DOJ "has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization."

McCarthy said if Republicans retook the House, "we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned."

"Attorney General [Merrick] Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," he concluded, signaling plans to subpoena Garland.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said in a Fox News interview he wants to hold a hearing on the raid when the House returns Friday, calling on Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to “call up [FBI Director] Christopher Wray, call up Merrick Garland.”

Driving the news: Trump revealed the "unannounced" raid in a statement decrying it as "not necessary or appropriate."

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024," he said.

The raid was in connection to Trump's handling of classified documents brought to Mar-a-Lago, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

The big picture: Republicans were quick to denounce the move, especially Trump allies, who called for action against the FBI and DOJ.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted: "DEFUND THE FBI!"

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said a Twitter post he supports "a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted, "Congress must look into the viability of enforcement agencies that abuse their authorities for political purposes."

Meanwhile, other Republicans drew a connection between the raid and funds in Democrats' tax, climate and health care bill for the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on tax avoidance — or contrasted it with the DOJ's treatment of Hunter Biden.

"Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic," tweeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) said, "The same [FBI] that has turned a blind eye to Hunter Biden's laptops and shady overseas dealings, is now raiding the President's home."

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel used it to pitch her party in the midterms: "This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do that is to elect Republicans in November."

Between the lines: A handful of Republicans offered a more measured response to the raid.

"No one is above the law. The law must be above politics ... Time will tell regarding this most recent investigation," said Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-S.C.), though he called the timing in relation to the midterms "beyond problematic."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a former FBI agent, said he's had "many inquiries" about the raid: "I will get to the bottom of this, will follow the facts wherever they lead, and will report with unimpeachable integrity. I will get to the truth."

The other side: Democrats, by comparison, defended the raid as justified and praised the Justice Department for taking what many of them view as long overdue action.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Axios in a statement, "It is clear that the Department of Justice must fully investigate President Trump’s potentially grave mishandling of classified information."

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said on MSNBC the move gives him "confidence that the Justice Department is really pursuing this thoroughly, objectively and in a non-political way."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Jordan.