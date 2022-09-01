Trump accuses DOJ of "criminalizing" his possession of presidential records

Former President Trump issued a defiant response Wednesday evening to the Department of Justice's filing indicating it has evidence classified documents were "likely concealed and removed."

Driving the news: Trump's legal team in a filing accused the government twisting the framework of his request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, after the DOJ cited "national security interests" in opposition to the request.

His team accused the Justice Department of an "unjustified pursuit of criminalizing a former President's possession of personal and Presidential records in a secure setting."

Trump's lawyers state in the filing to the U.S. District Court in southern Florida that there "is no question and, indeed there is broad agreement, that the matters before this Court center around the possession, by a President, of his own Presidential records."

However, the DOJ contends that the records belong to the government, not Trump — who earlier on Wednesday wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had "declassified" the documents before leaving office, which the DOJ disputed in its filing.

Worth noting: Trump's lawyers also indicated he'll run for president in 2024, writing: "Three weeks after an unprecedented, unnecessary, and legally unsupported raid on the home of a President — and possibly a candidate against the current chief executive in 2024."

The big picture: The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the court to deny Trump's request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, citing "national security interests."

The DOJ also said that it has "evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

What to watch: The Florida judge in charge of the matter has scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

The judge over the weekend signaled her potential openness to granting Trump's request for a special master.

