A federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled that she would be willing to grant former President Donald Trump's request for the appointment of a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home and to bar the FBI from examining the seized documents until the special master is appointed.

A special master, usually a third party like a retired judge, would review the material and determine whether it is protected by attorney-client privilege or other legal doctrines.

The big picture: In a court filing Saturday U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, provided notice of her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case."