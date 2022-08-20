Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion that calls for a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, his attorney said on Mark Levin's radio show.

Driving the news: Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told Levin that there needs to be a "special master" who can review the evidence as a third party to help "vindicate the Fourth Amendment rights of the president."

"We have privilege issues that are extremely important here," Trusty told Levin. "We do think that one of the benefits of the special master, if the master agrees with us, is we can stop DOJ in their tracks when it comes to inspecting these documents."

He said the special master "won't be the answer to everything."

Zoom in: Trump plans to object to the entire search warrant with the new motion, Trusty said.

The motion will claim that the FBI's seizure of classified documents was "overbroad" and not narrow as the Fourth Amendment requires, Trusty said.

He said the warrant had language that said the FBI could take any classified documents and any boxes around them, which suggests it is a more general search warrant and that there is "no limit" to the scope of the warrant.

Flashback: Trump hinted at a potential motion in a post on Truth Social.

"A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

What's next: The filing could come before Monday morning, Trusty said.

"It's probably going to be more like hours," Trusty said Friday night. "It's coming very soon."

