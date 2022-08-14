Trump calls on FBI to return "privileged" documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the FBI to return seized documents that are allegedly protected by attorney-client and executive privileges.

The big picture: The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, recovering 11 sets of classified documents.

Fox News reported on Saturday that the FBI seized boxes covered by attorney-client privilege and possibly executive privilege, according to unnamed sources familiar with the investigation.

What he's saying: "It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken," Trump said on Truth Social.

"By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken," he said.

Background: Trump and his associates have frequently sought to claim executive privilege to prevent the release of documents or information.