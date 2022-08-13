Two high-ranking House members are asking for a national security damage assessment of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the Director of National Intelligence on Saturday.

The big picture: The FBI seized highly sensitive documents in their search of former President Trump's Florida residence on Monday, including some marked as "top secret."

Trump on Friday afternoon said in a statement that "it was all declassified" and insisted that "they didn't need to 'seize' anything. They could have had it at anytime."

The Justice Department has rebutted his claims.

What they're saying: "Former President Trump’s conduct has potentially put our national security at grave risk," Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a letter to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence.

The unauthorized disclosure of Top Secret information would cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security.”

"In addition, at least one report indicates that FBI’s investigation focused in part on highly classified documents “relating to nuclear weapons,” which are among our nation’s most closely guarded secrets," the letter added.

"If this report is true, it is hard to overstate the national security danger that could emanate from the reckless decision to remove and retain this material."

Details: The FBI removed 11 sets of classified information, including:

"Various classified/TS/SCI documents" — referring to documents containing "top secret" or "sensitive compartmented information."

21 boxes of "miscellaneous confidential documents," "miscellaneous secret documents" or "miscellaneous top secret documents."

The executive grant of clemency for Trump's associate Roger Stone, "Info re: President of France," a leatherbound box of documents, two binders of photos and a handwritten note.

Go Deeper: Mar-a-Lago search warrant's clues