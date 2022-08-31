The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday to refuse former President Trump's request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, citing national security concerns.

Of note: The Department of Justice said in its filing that it has "evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation."

The DOJ also has "evidence indicating that boxes formerly in the Storage Room were not returned prior to counsel’s review," according to the filing.

Driving the news: The Justice Department was responding to Trump's lawsuit filed last week seeking the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized from his Florida home and block the FBI from examining those documents until the special master is appointed.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, indicated on Saturday that she would grant the former president's request.

What else they're saying: "As an initial matter, the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him," the Department of Justice said in its filing in the U.S. District Court in southern Florida.

The "appointment of a special master is unnecessary and would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests," the DOJ argued.

Doing so "would impede the government's ongoing criminal investigation" and also an ongoing review by the intelligence community into "the national security risk that improper storage of these highly sensitive materials may have caused and from identifying measures to rectify or mitigate any damage that improper storage caused," it added.

Read the DOJ's response in full, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.