Trump lawyer says FBI search was Democrats' attempt to spin up "drama"

Former President Trump's lawyer told Fox News Friday that the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home was an attempt to spin up negative attention that the probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has failed to generate.

Driving the news: “In my opinion, the Jan. 6 ratings — the show of Jan. 6 — hasn't been going so well,” said Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump on Friday's episode of "Jesse Watters Primetime." “They needed a little drama, so they throw this out there.”

What she’s saying: Habba also questioned why Judge Bruce Reinhart was allowed to sign off on the search warrant.

“They go to the judge that had recused himself in my Hillary [Clinton] case a month ago,” Habba said. “I would like to know why he recused himself in that case, but then he was able to sign this warrant. I want to know that.”

Catch up quick: The FBI removed 11 sets of classified information from Trump’s property earlier this week, including some marked as "top secret."

A warrant authorizing the search released on Friday indicates the DOJ is looking into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act and other federal laws governing the handling of classified documents.

Trump and his allies have tried to cast the search as politically motivated, and the latest attempt by his political opponents to undercut him ahead of a potential run for the presidency in 2024.

Go deeper: Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response