Former President Trump insisted in a Fox News interview broadcast Wednesday night that he declassified government documents before taking them to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Why it matters: The issue of classified documents is central to the Department of Justice's investigation into Trump and the former president's legal battle with the DOJ after the FBI last month seized a raft of government papers at his property in Palm Beach, Florida, some of which were labeled "top secret."

What he's saying: "There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," Trump said in the pre-recorded interview on Fox News' "Hannity."

"If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'it's declassified,'" he told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Even by thinking about it, because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you're sending it. ... There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be."

The big picture: : The Justice Department contends that the records belong to the government, not Trump.

A federal appeals court panel noted in a ruling earlier Wednesday that the DOJ could resume reviewing the classified documents that while Trump had suggested he'd declassified papers when he was president, there's no record of this.

