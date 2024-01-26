Writer E. Jean Carroll arriving at a Manhattan courthouse in New York City on Jan. 26. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump left a New York federal courtroom on Friday after a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll began giving closing arguments in the defamation trial against him, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: Trump, who's running for president again, has been using the courtroom for the many legal cases against him as a campaign stop of sorts — lashing out at judges, lambasting prosecutors and casting himself as a victim of illegitimate proceedings.

Trump left as Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan was in the middle of her closing argument, telling the jury that he did not respect the jury's verdict in the previous case, according to CNN.

Kaplan reportedly said Trump tries to "normalize conduct that could hardly be more abnormal."

By the numbers: Kaplan asked the jury to order Trump to pay Carroll $24 million in compensatory damages to repair her reputation for the emotional harm Donald caused her, multiple outlets reported.

She earlier told the jury that it would take at least $12 million to repair her client's damaged reputation, a figure that was established by an expert witness earlier in the trial.

As for punitive damages, which are separate from compensatory, Kaplan told the jury that only "unusually high" punitive damages would prevent Trump from again defaming Carroll, reminding them that he is a billionaire.

State of play: A separate jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s and later defaming her.

The jury in the current trial will only determine how much in damages the former president will pay her for defamation by denying that established fact following closing arguments.

The trial will also determine the damages Trump owes after remarks he made about Carroll during a televised CNN town hall last year after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Details: After Trump stormed out, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (no relation to Carroll' attorney) briefly interrupted the closing argument and said: "The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom."

Trump appeared in person in court for several days throughout the trial and briefly testified on Thursday before the defense rested its case.

Kaplan set restrictions on Trump's testimony, ordering that the he could not argue that he did not sexually abuse or defame Carroll since the previous jury established that he had.

Kaplan threatened to remove Trump from the courtroom on Jan. 17 for making disruptive remarks during the proceedings.

Catch up quick: The current trial is over Carroll's original 2019 defamation lawsuit against Trump, who is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

While in the White House, Trump mocked Carroll and claimed that she fabricated her rape accusations against him to boost her book sales.

She filed a second lawsuit in 2022 against Trump, which ended last year with a jury finding him liable and ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Zoom out: Trump has repeatedly attempted to dismiss or delay the lawsuit at the center of the current trial by citing presidential immunity and filing a counter-lawsuit against Carroll, both of which were rejected by the courts.

The jury's upcoming decision will add to the former president's mounting legal troubles, as he also faces 91 criminal indictments in four separate jurisdictions.

In spite of the charges, Trump has so far dominated the Republican primary this year, decisively winning in both New Hampshire and Iowa earlier this month.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.

Go deeper: Trump's dominance in the GOP primaries is unprecedented