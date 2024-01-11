Trump arrives for closing arguments in New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump speaks to guests during a rally at Clinton Middle School on Jan. 6 in Clinton, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump arrived Thursday at the Manhattan courthouse for closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial.

Why it matters: Any penalties given to Trump in the case are likely to come by the end of the month, and could include steep financial punishments or inhibit his ability to do business in New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James argued earlier this month that Trump should pay $370 million for engaging in financial fraud over the course of a decade. The sum is significantly higher than the $250 million James originally requested when she filed the lawsuit in 2022.

There is no jury in the case, so New York Judge Arthur Engoron will determine what, if any, penalties Trump and the other co-defendants receive.

Driving the news: Trump originally wanted to speak during closing arguments on Thursday.

Engoron denied the request after the former president would not agree to certain conditions, such as not criticizing court staff or turning his remarks into a campaign speech.

Trump's request to speak during closing arguments came after he had declined to testify in December, saying at the time that he "has nothing more to say."

Zoom in: Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, has repeatedly clashed with James, Engoron and members of the court staff over the course of the trial.

Engoron imposed a gag order on Trump in the case, barring him from making disparaging remarks about the court staff.

The former president has been fined twice over violations of the order.

