Trump loses bid for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case

Donald Trump arriving at Manhattan Supreme Court early Monday November 6, 2023 in downtown Manhattan. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

The New York state judge overseeing former President Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial on Friday squashed his request for a mistrial. Why it matters: The trial, which threatens the former president's real estate empire and has become a campaign stop of sorts, will go on.

Trump's attorneys had requested the mistrial Wednesday, alleging bias by Judge Arthur Engoron's bench.

Engoron in a short ruling declining the request wrote that hearing arguments on the mistrial motion would be "futile" because it's meritless. He defended himself and his law clerk, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked.

The big picture: Trump has repeatedly criticized the trial proceedings, Engoron as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). James brought the suit against him, members of his family and other Trump Organization associates last year.

James had previously rebuffed the mistrial motion, saying in a statement that Trump was trying to "dismiss the truth and the facts."

Following Engoron's ruling, Trump attorney Alina Habba said Engoron "refused to take responsibility.” She committed to fighting "for our clients' right to a fair trial," the AP reported.

Of note: Engoron put Trump under a gag order in October after he attacked the judge's law clerk in a Truth Social post. He has been fined twice for apparent violations of the order.