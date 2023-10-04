NY AG James calls Trump's voluntary court appearances a “political stunt”

New York Attorney General Letitia James blasted as a "political stunt" former President Trump's voluntary appearances and violent rhetoric in the civil fraud trial against him.

Why it matters: Trump, who appeared angry and spoke each day to reporters, excoriated James, the case and the presiding judge — offering a potential preview into a combative 2024 campaign as the former president remains ensnared in legal woes.

Trump, who appeared during the trial's first three days despite not being required to, said publicly earlier this week that he would testify in the case at "the appropriate time."

James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his two eldest sons and his business last fall, alleging he inflated his net worth for years.

What they're saying: "Trump's comments were offensive. They were baseless. They were void of any facts and/or any evidence," James said during the third day of the trial on Wednesday.

"What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence; comments that I would describe as race-baiting; comments, unfortunately, that appeal to the bottom of our humanity."

fomented violence; comments that I would describe as race-baiting; comments, unfortunately, that appeal to the bottom of our humanity." "And lastly, I will not be bullied," she said, after defending her reasoning for bringing the case. "The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt, a fundraising stop."

Between the lines: Trump has made a political spectacle out of the four criminal indictments he's faced this year, putting them at the center of his presidential campaign.

Over the 48 hours after his criminal mugshot was released in August stemming from Georgia's election interference case, his campaign raked in at least $7.1 million.

Yes, but: It's costly to fight the law, and Trump's legal fees are mounting.

Before the mugshot windfall, his legal expenses may have eclipsed the amount his campaign raised during the second quarter of the year.

Catch up quick: On Tuesday, Arthur Engoron, the judge overseeing the case, imposed a gag order on Trump and rebuked him after he attacked Engoron's law clerk in a now-deleted social media post while sitting across from her in the same courtroom.

Engoron last week issued a pre-trial ruling that all defendants committed fraud by helping Trump exaggerate his net worth on financial records and used the inflated figures used business transactions.

James' office has accused Trump of ballooning his worth by between $812 million to $2.2 billion from 2011 to 2021.

What's next: Engoron will determine in the no-jury trial the amount of damages Trump owes.

While he campaigns for the GOP presidential nomintion, the future of his New York business empire is also on the line.

The trial could run through late December.

