Trump expected to testify in New York civil fraud trial

Former President Trump speaks as he leaves the courtroom on the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 3 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Trump is expected to take the witness stand on Monday in the New York civil fraud trial investigating his business empire.

Why it matters: Monday's hearing would mark the first time Trump has been called to give testimony before a judge on the allegations in one of his ongoing legal cases.

Trump briefly took the stand last month to answer questions about a possible violation of his gag order, but he was not asked about the fraud charges.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the $250 million lawsuit last year accusing the former president, his associates and the Trump Organization of committing financial fraud over the course of a decade.

He's the third in his family to testify in the trial. Two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, gave testimony last week. His daughter Ivanka Trump is also expected to testify this week.

The former president has repeatedly turned up at the trial. In his appearances at the Manhattan courthouse, he's criticized both James and Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the trial.

Engoron put Trump under a gag order in the case after he made a post on his Truth Social account attacking the judge's law clerk. Trump has been fined twice by Engoron for violating the gag order.

Flashback: Trump twice faced depositions in the New York fraud trial, and one of those times he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Zoom in: Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both shifted blame during their testimonies to outside accountants, saying that they are responsible for any mistakes in company financial statements.

"The accountants worked on it, that's what we pay them for," Donald Trump Jr. said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates