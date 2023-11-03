Ivanka Trump and former President Trump at the White House in 2020. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump's appeal to delay testifying next week in the New York civil fraud trial of her father, former President Trump was rejected on Thursday night by a state appeals court.

The big picture: Ivanka Trump's testimony was postponed to Nov. 8 to enable her to appeal the judge's order for her to testify in the case, but the Manhattan-based court rejected her motion for a stay.

She was earlier this year dismissed as a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit, which N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James also brought against the Trump Organization and her brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.after the appeals court said the claims against her were outdated.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.