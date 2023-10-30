Skip to main content
Ivanka Trump's testimony delayed in N.Y. civil fraud trial

Ivanka Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

The testimony of former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, in his ongoing civil fraud trial has been delayed, a judge said Monday per AP.

Driving the news: She was scheduled to take the stand Friday, but will now appear Nov. 8 instead in order to provide sufficient time for her to be questioned, Judge Arthur Engoron said in court.

  • The sessions usually last half a day on Fridays, and her testimony is expected to take longer.

The big picture: Ivanka Trump will now testify the same day as the third Republican presidential primary debate, which her father has chosen to skip in lieu of a campaign rally in Miami.

Catch up quick: Engoron last week denied a request to void the subpoena for Ivanka Trump to testify, but said that she would not be called to the stand before Nov. 1 to allow her time to appeal the decision.

  • She was dismissed in June from the $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against her father, her brothers Don. Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.
  • A New York appeals court said that James' claims against Ivanka Trump were outdated because she left the Trump Organization to join her father in the White House in 2017.
  • James still sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing that "she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants," per NBC.
  • "But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," James contended in a court filing.

