Ivanka Trump's testimony delayed in N.Y. civil fraud trial

The testimony of former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, in his ongoing civil fraud trial has been delayed, a judge said Monday per AP.

Driving the news: She was scheduled to take the stand Friday, but will now appear Nov. 8 instead in order to provide sufficient time for her to be questioned, Judge Arthur Engoron said in court.

The sessions usually last half a day on Fridays, and her testimony is expected to take longer.

The big picture: Ivanka Trump will now testify the same day as the third Republican presidential primary debate, which her father has chosen to skip in lieu of a campaign rally in Miami.

Catch up quick: Engoron last week denied a request to void the subpoena for Ivanka Trump to testify, but said that she would not be called to the stand before Nov. 1 to allow her time to appeal the decision.

She was dismissed in June from the $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against her father, her brothers Don. Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.

A New York appeals court said that James' claims against Ivanka Trump were outdated because she left the Trump Organization to join her father in the White House in 2017.

James still sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing that "she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants," per NBC.

"But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," James contended in a court filing.

Go deeper: Trump attacks judge for ordering Ivanka to testify in his fraud trial