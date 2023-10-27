Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in N.Y. civil fraud trial
A New York judge on Friday ordered former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to testify in his ongoing civil fraud trial.
Why it matters: The ruling means that Ivanka Trump will likely have to take the stand and give testimony about members of her family and their business empire.
Driving the news: Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday denied a request to quash the subpoena for her to testify, but said that she would not be called to the stand before Nov. 1 to allow her time to appeal the decision, NBC News reports.
The big picture: Ivanka Trump in June was dismissed from the $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, her brothers and the Trump Organization.
- A New York appeals court said that James' claims against Ivanka Trump were outdated because she left the Trump Organization to join her father in the White House in 2017.
- However, James still sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing that "she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants," per NBC.
- "But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," the AG contended in a court filing," James wrote in a court filing.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.