Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in N.Y. civil fraud trial

President Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A New York judge on Friday ordered former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to testify in his ongoing civil fraud trial.

Why it matters: The ruling means that Ivanka Trump will likely have to take the stand and give testimony about members of her family and their business empire.

Driving the news: Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday denied a request to quash the subpoena for her to testify, but said that she would not be called to the stand before Nov. 1 to allow her time to appeal the decision, NBC News reports.

The big picture: Ivanka Trump in June was dismissed from the $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, her brothers and the Trump Organization.

A New York appeals court said that James' claims against Ivanka Trump were outdated because she left the Trump Organization to join her father in the White House in 2017.

However, James still sought Ivanka Trump's testimony, arguing that "she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants," per NBC.

"But even beyond that, Ms. Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," the AG contended in a court filing," James wrote in a court filing.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.