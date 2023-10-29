Trump attacks judge for ordering Ivanka to testify in his fraud trial
Former President Trump took to social media this weekend to attack Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing his civil fraud case in New York.
Driving the news: The online attacks came after Engoron ordered Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to testify in his ongoing trial and fined the former president $10,000 for violating a gag order related to the case.
What he's saying: Trump said his daughter was "released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals" and referred to Engoron as a "Trump hating" and "unhinged" judge, per a post Saturday on Truth Social.
- Trump said Engoron "couldn't care less about the fact that he was overturned," in reference to a June court ruling where Ivanka Trump was dismissed as a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit after the appeals court said the claims against her were outdated.
- "I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me," Trump added.
But Trump's vitriol toward Engoron did not end there.
- In another message posted Saturday, Trump called Engoron a "grossly incompetent 'judge'" and a "partisan political hack," adding that "This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!"
Zoom out: Trump has attacked Engoron and other people part of the case multiple times before on social media.
- The leading Republican White House hopeful faces a slew of legal challenges at the state and federal level as he campaigns for another four years.
Go deeper: Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in N.Y. civil fraud trial